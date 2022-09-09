Christian Boarding School Missouri

This December, 2020, shows Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo. Cedar County Circuit Judge David Munton signed an order Wednesday night, Sept. 7, 2022, to close the boarding school after the Missouri attorney general’s office and the state Department of Social Services filed petitions citing evidence that someone on the state registry for child abuse and neglect was actively working there.

 JILL TOYOSHIBA/THE KANSAS CITY STAR via AP

A Missouri boarding school already under scrutiny amid physical and sexual abuse allegations may soon be shut down, following a judge’s ruling.

Cedar County Circuit Judge David Munton signed an order Wednesday night to close Agape Boarding School in Stockton after the Missouri attorney general’s office and the state Department of Social Services filed petitions citing evidence that someone on the state registry for child abuse and neglect was actively working there.

