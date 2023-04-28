Cat stuff

Cat trees, cat houses, cat lounging pads, scratching posts and toys will be among the items for sale at the inaugural Heartland Cat Rescue Meet, Greet & Swap Shop this coming Saturday at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Civic Center from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

SEBRING — This Saturday will be the inaugural Heartland Cat Rescue “Meet, Greet & Swap Shop.” It will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Civic Center on George Boulevard south of Sebring.

There will be cat toys and equipment for sale, with all proceeds going to the Heartland Cat Rescue operation. Members of Heartland Cat Rescue will be there to talk about the many facets of the organization, and to share “cat hacks,” and different ideas for the care and feeding of cats.

