SEBRING — This Saturday will be the inaugural Heartland Cat Rescue “Meet, Greet & Swap Shop.” It will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Civic Center on George Boulevard south of Sebring.
There will be cat toys and equipment for sale, with all proceeds going to the Heartland Cat Rescue operation. Members of Heartland Cat Rescue will be there to talk about the many facets of the organization, and to share “cat hacks,” and different ideas for the care and feeding of cats.
“Donations will be gladly accepted,” Highlands Cat Rescue President Susan Rankine said. “This will be a great opportunity for folks to meet other cat lovers and like-minded individuals.”
Rankine said she hoped the event would bring out people who would like to volunteer their help.
“We can use foster families, feral feeders, cage cleaners, and transporters, as part of the Trap, Neuter and Release program,” she said. “In fact, we know there are people who are feeding and taking care of neighborhood cats now, and we’d like to hear from them as well.”
The organization has adoption events the first Saturday and Sunday of each month at the Petco store in the Crossroads shopping center in Sebring.