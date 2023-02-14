Heartland Christian Academy

Heartland Christian Academy plans to add a 10-classroom addition to its campus in Sebring.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — Heartland Christian Academy plans to add a new classroom building for the 2023-24 school year to accommodate middle and high school students.

Heartland Christine Director Rebekah Kogelschatz said the new building is to expand space for middle and high school students. The plan is to have it opened by August 2023.

