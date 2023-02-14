SEBRING — Heartland Christian Academy plans to add a new classroom building for the 2023-24 school year to accommodate middle and high school students.
Heartland Christine Director Rebekah Kogelschatz said the new building is to expand space for middle and high school students. The plan is to have it opened by August 2023.
For next year, the school will be accepting applications for all grade levels. All grades have space for next year at this time but some are close to capacity, she said.
If we are successful at opening the new classrooms in August, our middle and high school will have additional openings, Kogelschatz said. This year, eigth, ninth, and 10th grades were all full.
The current K-12 enrollment is 345 students.
At its Monday meeting, the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency considered the design review application for the property at 1105 Production Drive for the new 144-by-66-foot metal building that will house 10 classrooms and bathrooms.
This solid building looks more like the current 11-piece modular building, according to the academy. “It is visually pleasing compared to other single units.”
The new building would be located behind the main campus on land that is currently used for physical education classes, athletic activities and parking.
Heartland Christian Academy is anticipating that the portable classroom modular unit will be used as temporary classroom facilities until the school builds a permanent facility.
When the building arrives, the interior and exterior will be complete to provide an aesthetically pleasing building for the campus, according to the Academy. The building will be painted navy like the other buildings on the main campus.
After a dip in enrollment, the school’s enrollment has quadrupled in seven years.
An August 2012, news reports stated that the school’s enrollment was around 120.
In September 2015, the Christian school, at 1160 Persimmon Ave., Sebring, was about to close when enrollment fell to 83, which the school deemed was 17 short to be financially viable to remain open. Community support kept the school open.
By August 2018, enrollment was at 253 with a new building with nine classrooms to accommodate the growing enrollment.