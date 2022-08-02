SEBRING — The Heartland Food Bank in Highlands County supplies food to 41 member agencies and churches, which in turn distribute the food to needy individuals and households. The food bank has never faced a greater challenge than today.
Highlands County is not a wealthy county.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 16% of the county lives at or below the Federal poverty level, including 12% of the elderly and 28% of children under age 18.
Median income is 28% less than the state median. The county has no public transportation system, which means travel from outlying areas to grocery stores can be expensive.
Food insecurity has always been a problem for a portion of the population. But this year inflation, which is at a 40-year high in the U.S., has made matters much worse.
Food prices are surging. Although gas prices have come down somewhat in the last month, they are still very high too. The Federal government’s COVID-relief programs which included stimulus checks, rent payment moratoriums, and temporary increases in SNAP benefits (food stamps) have ended. Consequently, more people are feeling financial pain.
According to the 2022 County Health Rankings, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, 15,730 individuals or 15% of the population in Highlands County are food insecure, i.e., unable to access or afford an adequate amount of food to lead a healthy lifestyle.
But these figures are based on 2019 data, and do not take into account inflation. Feeding America, the largest, most successful network of food banks, and its affiliate Feeding Tampa Bay, estimate that the actual 2022 percentage of food insecure individuals in Highlands County is closer to 20 percent.
At the same time as demand is increasing, supply chain problems and lower food production have led to reductions in the amount of surplus food the food banks are receiving from various sources, including the government, grocery retailers, and Feeding America.
Heartland Food Bank Executive Director Bob McNeilley cites the following statistics:
In 2021, when stores and government warehouses were overstocked due to COVID-19, the Heartland Food Bank distributed 2 million pounds of food to member agencies which equates to 1.67 million meals and approximately 16,335 people served.
From January through June 2022, food distribution dropped to 600,000 pounds of food which equates to 500,000 meals and approximately 19,230 people served. At this rate, 2022 distribution will be about half of what it was in 2021.
Due to developments that have occurred internally at the Heartland Food Bank during the last year and a half, the organization has mechanisms in place to cope with the economic downturn and to ensure that all member agencies still receive an equitable, although smaller, distribution of food.
By 2020, the Heartland Food Bank had raised sufficient funds to enable the board of directors to hire McNeilley as its executive director in January 2021. McNeilley had worked as a consultant to non-profits and small businesses in South Florida for many years.
Prior to McNeilley’s hiring, the only paid food bank employees were a truck driver, a warehouse employee, and very occasionally an office assistant. Fortunately, the staff has always been supplemented by a loyal group of volunteers.
One of the first things McNeilley did was to completely restructure the Food Bank’s 6,600-square-foot warehouse that it has occupied since 2015. “Instead of being set up like a bulk warehouse, it now looks more like a grocery store, with similar and related items grouped together and put on shelves with clearly marked signage,” McNeilley said.
McNeilley also opened up the back part of the warehouse, which had never been used. “We store non-perishable food and non-food items in bulk here, so we have them on hand in the event they become scarce as some of these items are today,” he said.
McNeilley also wrote a grant to hire an additional warehouse employee, an additional truck driver, and a part-time office assistant, bringing the staff to a total of six employees. “This allows us to consistently serve our member agencies,” McNeilley said.
But McNeilley acknowledged that “grants generally cover only a limited period of time and are often non-renewable, so it’s difficult to rely on them to plan and grow our programs.”
For more than 10 years, the Heartland Food Bank has had a contract with Feeding Tampa Bay, which encompasses a 10-county region. The contract enables the food bank to pick up food and non-food items regularly two days a week from Feeding Tampa Bay’s warehouse.
But fuel costs have begun averaging $2,000 instead of $1,000 a month, so the food bank truck now goes to Tampa only once a week. It still picks up surplus food from local grocery retailers and other stores in Highlands County on three other weekdays.
“Despite the economic downturn, our staff and our agency partners share a close relationship,” McNeilley said. “Everyone works together to insure a fair and equitable distribution of goods. Together we will work through these tough economic times and all be stronger and more resilient as a result.”
The Heartland Food Bank can be reached by calling 863-385-7885.