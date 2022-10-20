SEBRING — Marybeth Soderstrom, transportation director for the Central Florida Regional Planning Council (CFRPC) and staff director for the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization (HRTPO), will address the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County on Saturday, Oct. 22. The meeting will take place at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway.

The HRTPO coordinates transportation planning in the six Heartland counties of DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands and Okeechobee and the urbanized area of Highlands County, including the cities of Sebring and Avon Park.

