SEBRING — Marybeth Soderstrom, transportation director for the Central Florida Regional Planning Council (CFRPC) and staff director for the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization (HRTPO), will address the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County on Saturday, Oct. 22. The meeting will take place at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway.
The HRTPO coordinates transportation planning in the six Heartland counties of DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands and Okeechobee and the urbanized area of Highlands County, including the cities of Sebring and Avon Park.
The CFRPC has been involved in transportation planning for many years. In 2014, the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization was formed and became the designated planning agency for the Transportation Disadvantaged (TD) Program in the Heartland Region.
The TD Program provides transportation for older adults, individuals with disabilities, low-income people, children at risk and others who need assistance getting to medical appointments, doing shopping, getting to work or schools, participating in day care and other community activities, and getting personal business done.
The Florida Commission on the Transportation Disadvantaged mandates that all 67 counties have TD programs. The programs are administered by Community Transportation Coordinators.
MTM Transit is the Community Transportation Coordinator in Highlands, DeSoto, Hardee and Okeechobee counties. It provides door-to-door service to those who qualify. Hendry County is the Community Transportation Coordinator in Hendry and Glades counties.
Funds to administer the TD program are awarded annually out of the State Transportation Disadvantaged Trust Fund. The funds are channeled by the State to the HRTPO and from the HRTPO to the counties.
But the funds are never sufficient to meet the need, so Soderstrom must apply for Federal grants to support other trips.
One grant program is specifically geared for seniors and those with disabilities. It can be used anywhere in the counties.
The other grant program can be used only in rural areas. It cannot be used for trips in Sebring and Avon Park because they are considered urban areas.
Soderstrom meets quarterly with Local Coordinating Boards, which are comprised of elected officials, agency representatives, community transportation coordinators, and users and advocates of the transportation disadvantaged programs in all six counties. The local boards provide information, advice and direction regarding the planning and administration of the TD program in their counties.
Under Soderstrom’s leadership, the HRTPO was recognized as the Planning Agency of the Year in 2021 by the Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged.
Soderstrom will provide DWC members with general information about the type of trips, individuals served, funding, and the success and limitations of the TD program in Highlands County.
Soderstrom also will talk about a pilot program that may be introduced next year in Highlands County. The program uses new technology that enables riders to access trips ‘on demand’ and enables providers to more efficiently schedule trips and answer calls for service. Via, which conducted a feasibility study in Highlands County, estimates that the county could complete 100 more trips/day than it currently does by using this new technology.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. The club will be serving coffee and light snacks beginning at 9:30 a.m.