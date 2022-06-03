Due to weather concerns, the Kid’s Triathlon scheduled for this Saturday, June 4, has been canceled. All Youth entries have been deferred the 2023 Heartland Triathlon, according to Heartland Triathlon organizers.
SEBRING — On Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, the Heartland Triathlon will be held in the downtown Sebring area with portions of the event traversing on roadways throughout the northern portion of the county. This notification will hopefully provide an adequate overview of the event schedule, road closures and the detours associated with the downtown event area so that motorists traveling in and around the event area will be as easy as possible.
State road closures are approved by permit and local road closures have been approved by the City of Sebring. Additionally there will be road closures and traffic control by law enforcement personnel throughout the county associated with this event. Drive with care safely throughout the county this weekend while this event is taking place.
Because portions of both events are held in the downtown Sebring area, several local roads and a portion of State Road 17 (Ridgewood Drive) will either be closed or very congested. The closure of these roads necessitates the implementation of a northbound and southbound detour so that motorists can travel around the event area.
Sunday, June 5 — Adult’s Triathlon
Sunday’s activities begin at approximately 7 a.m. at the Sebring City Pier where the Adult’s Triathlon starts with a swim in Lake Jackson. Once the swim is completed, the athletes will transition to a bike ride that takes them out into the county after riding around Lake Jackson via Lakeview Drive and U.S. 27.
The event culminates with a run through the downtown area, which ends on West Center Avenue. Due to the bike and run portions of the event the following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
West Center Avenue from North Franklin Street to Lakeview Drive; West Center Avenue from Circle Drive to North Franklin Street; Lakeview Drive from Park Street to South Ridgewood Drive; Lakeview Drive (1 Lane) from S. Ridgewood Drive to Kenilworth Boulevard; North Franklin Street from S. Ridgewood Drive to West Center Avenue; Wall Street from S. Ridgewood Drive to West Center Avenue; East Center Avenue from Circle Park Drive to Sebring Parkway; North Commerce Ave. from Circle Park Drive to Park Street; South Commerce Ave. from Circle Park Drive to South Eucalyptus Street; North Ridgewood Drive from Circle Park Drive to Sebring Parkway; South Ridgewood Drive from Circle Park Drive to South Pine Street; Scenic Highway from Lakeview Drive to Sebring Parkway.
Note: The “duration” times indicated are the maximum times permitted for the road closures. Upon completion of the event, as soon as it is safe to do so the roadways will be re-opened to vehicular traffic.
If you have questions regarding the event itinerary, schedule of events, or other event-related issues you may refer to the event website at heartlandtri.com