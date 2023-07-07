Heat was a major factor all over the nation during the Fourth of July. The weather showed no mercy to participants of the first Firecracker Festival on Tuesday held at Donaldson Park in Avon Park.
Water slides, fans, ice cream, cold drinks and water activities in Lake Verona were all popular choices for those braving the heat at the local festival presented by Heartland Helping Hands. The festival started at noon with vendors, food trucks, contests, music, a bounce house and other fun activities.
Water slides were a big hit for the kids and a great way to cool off. Even those who sat in the dunk tank would rig the target on the game so they could submerge in the water more often. It made 4-year-old Tripp Robarts’ day when he sunk the guy in the dunk tank, especially after he wore himself out throwing ball after ball trying to hit the target. Tripp was at the festival with his family from Avon Park.
The Goff family, who also lives in Avon Park, found a reprieve from the heat by sitting in the shade enjoying some cold icy treats. Maria Goff and her two children – John, 1, and Mila, 3 – sat with their dad as they devoured their flavored shaved ice.
“We came here to support activities in downtown Avon Park,” Maria Goff said.
Even the pets at the park had cool names. Annika Williams, 10, of Avon Park, scrunched down under a shade tree reading a book with her pet chiweenie dog named Frosty.
Vendors who were cooking up hot dogs, deep fried pickles, kettle corn, tacos, popcorn, bratwurst and sausages were cranking up their fans to stay cool as they slaved over hot cookers to feed the event participants.
In addition to the festival events, families gathered for picnics and water fun on the lake such as swimming, boating, fishing and even a few were paddling across the lake in stand-up kayaks.
For Kaleb Dougherty, from Montana, he enjoyed cooling off by sitting along the shore of Lake Verona playing in the water and sand with his two daughters, Sam, 1, and Holly, 2. They were visiting their friends, Michael and Jessica Pierce, who are siblings.
“We just moved here (Avon Park) with our mom,” Jessica Pierce said.
The downpour of rain hit Avon Park after 4:30 p.m. and cooled things off in time for the public to return for the fireworks show at 9 p.m. Unfortunately, the rain caused a delay in the Miss Firecracker Pageant, which had to be moved indoors at The Jacaranda Hotel on Main Street.
Shortly after Sophia West was crowned the winner of the Tiny Miss Firecracker on the outdoor stage, the pageant coordinator put everything on hold and decided to relocate the event to the Jacaranda because of the inclement weather coming.
A total of 30 girls signed up to participate in the pageant, which had five categories. There was the Tiny Miss Firecracker, Little Miss Firecracker, Junior Miss Firecracker, Teen Miss Firecracker and Miss Firecracker.
Ella Howard was crowned the Little Miss Firecracker with Layla King as first runner up. Andi Carter won the Junior Miss Firecracker with Baylee Sevigny as first runner up. Teen Miss Firecracker winner was Taylor Hayes with Zoie Ayala as first runner up. Curtisa Wooden was crowned Miss Firecracker with Katlyn Moody as first runner up.