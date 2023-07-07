Heat was a major factor all over the nation during the Fourth of July. The weather showed no mercy to participants of the first Firecracker Festival on Tuesday held at Donaldson Park in Avon Park.

Water slides, fans, ice cream, cold drinks and water activities in Lake Verona were all popular choices for those braving the heat at the local festival presented by Heartland Helping Hands. The festival started at noon with vendors, food trucks, contests, music, a bounce house and other fun activities.

Recommended for you