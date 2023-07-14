Heat was a major factor all over the nation during the Fourth of July. The weather showed no mercy to participants attending local firework shows in Highlands County.
The first Firecracker Festival on Tuesday, July 4, held at Donaldson Park in Avon Park was presented by Heartland Helping Hands. Water slides, fans, ice cream, cold drinks and water activities in Lake Verona were all popular choices for those braving the heat at the local festival. The event started at noon with vendors, food trucks, contests, music, a bounce house and other fun activities.
Water slides were a big hit for the kids and a great way to cool off. Even those who sat in the dunk tank would rig the target on the game so they could submerge in the water more often. It made 4-year-old Tripp Robarts’ day when he sunk the guy in the dunk tank, especially after he wore himself out throwing ball after ball trying to hit the target. Tripp was at the festival with his family from Avon Park.
The Goff family, who also lives in Avon Park, found a reprieve from the heat by sitting in the shade enjoying some cold icy treats. Maria Goff and her two children – John, 1, and Mila, 3 – sat with their dad as they devoured their flavored shaved ice.
“We came here to support activities in downtown Avon Park,” Maria Goff said.
Even the pets at the park had cool names. Annika Williams, 10, of Avon Park, scrunched down under a shade tree reading a book with her pet chiweenie dog named Frosty.
Vendors who were cooking up hot dogs, deep fried pickles, kettle corn, tacos, popcorn, bratwurst and sausages were cranking up their fans to stay cool as they slaved over hot cookers to feed the event participants.
In addition to the festival events, families gathered for picnics and water fun on the lake such as swimming, boating, fishing and even a few were paddling across the lake in stand-up kayaks.
For Kaleb Dougherty, from Montana, he enjoyed cooling off by sitting along the shore of Lake Verona playing in the water and sand with his two daughters, Sam, 1, and Holly, 2. They were visiting their friends, Michael and Jessica Pierce, who are siblings.
“We just moved here (Avon Park) with our mom,” Jessica Pierce said.
The downpour of rain hit Avon Park after 4:30 p.m. and cooled things off in time for the public to return for the fireworks show at 9 p.m. Unfortunately, the rain caused a delay in the Miss Firecracker Pageant, which had to be moved indoors at The Jacaranda Hotel on Main Street.
Shortly after Sophia West was crowned the winner of the Tiny Miss Firecracker on the outdoor stage, the pageant coordinator put everything on hold and decided to relocate the event to the Jacaranda because of the inclement weather coming.
A total of 30 girls signed up to participate in the pageant, which had five categories. There was the Tiny Miss Firecracker, Little Miss Firecracker, Junior Miss Firecracker, Teen Miss Firecracker and Miss Firecracker.
Ella Howard was crowned the Little Miss Firecracker with Layla King as first runner up. Andi Carter won the Junior Miss Firecracker with Baylee Sevigny as first runner up. Teen Miss Firecracker winner was Taylor Hayes with Zoie Ayala as first runner up. Curtisa Wooden was crowned Miss Firecracker with Katlyn Moody as first runner up.
In SebringWhile some enjoyed fun in the sun (and heat), many cooled off at the free Patriotic Revue at Highlands Lakeside Theatre in Sebring, which raised money for a scholarship fund.
After the early evening showers it was showtime for the City of Sebring’s fireworks at the City Pier Beach.
In Sun ‘N Lakes On another hot, humid, damp day in Florida, nestled in the community of Sun ’N Lake of Sebring, a group of workers on a wooden bed trailer work diligently as Greg Dixon directs them. He is from a local company, Pyro Display Company. which installed fireworks for the Monday, July 3, show.
“There is going to be about 20 to 30 minutes worth of display,” he said earlier Monday. “Fifteen cases of shells.” One of the workers exclaimed, “Yeah, I know.”
Dixon looked around figuring a total number count of fireworks. “There is about 2,000 shells that will go up.”
The show was coordinated remotely and manually fired as the show progressed.
Later Monday afternoon, torrential rains poured down on the grassy field where hundreds arrived to witness the show. Puddling and some flooded areas prevented movement around the field.
The mood was festive except for a number of intemperate spectators sitting nervously with their children playing or waiting for the show to start. Some were standing in the long lines at several food stands to purchase the all American hot dog, French fries, and soda pop that overwhelmed the food servers. By 8:30 p.m. the available food was depleted and all consumed.
One of the first to arrive to watch were a couple sitting on folding chairs, Darrell Kindrick and Elizabeth Marshall from Avon Park.
“They usually have a pretty good show out here,” Kindrick said. “We brought our grandson. He is playing at the playground,” Marshall added.
The Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District opened up a new playground just prior to the festivities. It was one of the day’s highlights.
At 9 p.m. the fireworks display went on flawlessly. As each firework displayed the colorful sight of red, white and blue along the Sun ‘N Lake community, Americans continue on.
In Lake PlacidLake Placid residents gathered around Lake June to watch their annual firework show at 9 p.m., July 4.
Lake June Pontoon Rentals and Dock 633 Restaurant teamed up and brought a food boat, named Redneck Brat Club, out to the sandbar from 12-6 p.m. with ice cream, hot dogs, sausages, brats and Gatorades. The food boat is at the sandbar every weekend. Lake June Pontoon had games for people on the lake to enjoy. They provided volleyball, cup pong and shoot hoops.
Every weekend, Lake June Pontoon promotes the Keep Lake June Beautiful by providing the kids with mesh bags to pick up trash (with parents permission). In return, they get free ice pops.
Kristen Smoyer, owner of Lake June Pontoon Rentals, made a special appearance at the sandbar on July 4 riding her flyboard over the water.
