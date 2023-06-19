Heat Wave Severe Weather Texas

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, carries an item from debris in a trailer park that was damaged by a tornado in Perryton, Texas, Saturday, June 17, 2023.

 DAVID ERICKSON/AP PHOTO

Communities from Houston to New Orleans opened cooling centers to bring relief as steamy hot temperatures settled across a broad swath of the U.S. South on Saturday, and beachgoers fled a waterspout that swept ashore on a Florida beach.

Gov. Greg Abbott, meanwhile, visited Perryton in the Texas Panhandle, where officials said more than 1,000 customers were left without electricity after a tornado killed three people late Thursday. The Perryton Ochiltree Chamber of Commerce said it would open a cooling center in the town of 8,000 people, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) northeast of Amarillo, to counteract the effects of the high temperatures that followed the storm.

Recommended for you