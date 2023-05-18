Climate Asia Heat Wave Study

Cricket fans cover their heads with a long scarf to shield themselves from heat during an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match in Lucknow, India, April 22, 2023. A searing heat wave in parts of southern Asia in April this year was made at least 30 times more likely by climate change, according to a rapid study by international scientists released Wednesday, May 17.

 SURJEECT YADAV/AP PHOTO, FILE

BENGALURU, India (AP) — A searing heat wave in parts of southern Asia in April this year was made at least 30 times more likely by climate change, according to a rapid study by international scientists released Wednesday.

Sizzling temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) were recorded in monitoring stations in parts of India, Bangladesh, Thailand and Laos last month — which was unusually high for the time of year.

