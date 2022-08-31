APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. On May 3, witnesses heard a plane approaching and dropping bombs that destroyed a large number of houses, including his own, killing five of his relatives who were sleeping at the time.

 EMILIO MORENATTI/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine claimed to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fueling speculation Tuesday that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war was underway. Russia said it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties.

The clashes took place in the country’s Kherson region, where Moscow’s forces rolled up major gains early in the war. Ukrainian authorities kept the world guessing about their intentions in the latest round of fighting and cautioned against excessive optimism in a conflict that has seen changing fortunes before.

