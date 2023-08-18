India Monsoon Rains

In this photo made available by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Aug. 15, 2023, an NDRF personnel carries an infant to safety in flood-affected Himachal Pradesh state, India.

 NATIONAL DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE via AP

NEW DELHI (AP) — Days of relentless rain in India’s Himalayan region have killed at least 72 people this week, a government official said Thursday, as a heavy monsoon triggered landslides and flash floods that have submerged roads, washed away buildings and left residents scrambling for safety.

Rescuers in the mountainous Himachal Pradesh state have been working through challenging weather conditions to save people trapped under mud and debris from the rains that struck over the weekend. India’s weather department has put the state on high alert and expects the downpours to continue over the next few days.

