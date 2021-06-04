AVON PARK — Do you want to enjoy a fun evening out with friends? Dress up or dress down and wear your favorite footwear? Do you want to help a local organization that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities? Ridge Area Arc has the perfect summertime event for you.
Heels that Heal is an evening of friendship and philanthropy presented by Dr. Paul Horton, DMD, PA. The event has been described by Ridge Area Arc CEO Kathleen Border, as a “girls’ night out on steroids.” This event features dynamic local speakers, a plated and served meal, wine, door prizes and a few more surprises.
“This is our third event and we are looking forward to creating an atmosphere of positive energy and female empowerment,” said Donna Scherlacher, director of development. “It is a wonderful opportunity to meet up with friends and family and encourage each other.”
The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 16 in The Island View restaurant at Sun ‘N Lake in Sebring. Guests will be treated to an evening of entertainment, motivation and the opportunity to celebrate each other while helping to support Ridge Area Arc. Presenters this year include Brittney Fann, Carissa Marine and Sara Beth Rogers with music by Erica White. All of these women have a heart for servant leadership and a mission to inspire others.
If you or your business would like to be included, sponsorship packages are available and include tickets to this exclusive event. Ridge Area Arc is accepting sponsorships though July 10. All proceeds benefit the individuals who Ridge Area Arc serves every day through programs including Adult Day Training; group homes; supported living coaches and supported employment. For sponsorship opportunities, please call 863-452-1295, ext. 106. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased online at ridgeareaarc.org.