SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and its Special Victims Unit served an out-of-county warrant Thursday on William Franklin Ray Heims, 25, of Orday Road in Sebring.
The arrest came as part of Operation Social Bust, conducted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Highlands County assisted with the operation by bringing Heims into custody, according to an HCSO news release.
Heims was wanted on charges of using computer services/devices to solicit certain illegal acts, transmission of harmful material to a minor and for unlawful use of a two-way communications device. Overall, the operation succeeded in apprehending 22 individuals.