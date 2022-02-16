AVON PARK — When a strong faith is instilled in you at an early age, you are better prepared to handle life’s ups and downs. So, when tragedy struck not once, but twice, in less than a month, what should rip apart a family of four young siblings actually brought them even closer.
The Alvarez children lost both of their parents to COVID-19 in August 2021 – their mother on Aug. 19 and their father on Aug. 31. The three younger children – Maria, 16, Olivia, 13 and Izaic, 10 – could have been put into foster care. Instead, their oldest sister Emily, 21, stepped up to keep her family together.
Emily put off her plans to study abroad and become a missionary to take care of her siblings. It was hard for her parents to agree to her leaving but they knew Emily had the support of people from AdventHealth, where her mother worked, and the support of people from their church. So they agreed before they got sick to let Emily spread her wings.
Emily was in Tampa working in ministry at a summer camp but felt she wasn’t really being challenged. She prayed to be shown what she was supposed to do with her life and prayed for something challenging.
“I sat through a sermon and he’s like, suffering is not something everybody wants to do, and clearly doesn’t pray for it,” Emily said. “But he really demonstrated (Apostle) Paul, and how Paul just really kept praising the Lord through the suffering and wouldn’t let that destroy what he had with God.”
The challenge was then delivered. While at Emily was at camp, her mom got sick with COVID. At first they thought it was a cold and not a big deal. Soon her mom had trouble breathing and was admitted to the hospital. Her mom’s health continued to decline and she was eventually put on a ventilator.
While the family’s matriarch was on life support, their father was admitted and was in another section of ICU with COVID. He would eventually go to surgery for a tracheotomy but would remain unconscious until he passed away. The kids were never able to tell their dad that his wife of 20 years had died before him.
With the death of both parents, Emily decided her place was at home with her siblings rather than going abroad.
“That’s just not in the picture anymore,” she said. Instead, her focus shifted to getting legal guardianship of her brother and sisters, and finding a way to continue her education in some way.
Emily felt there was no mission work here in her hometown. “So that’s when he really put on my heart ... to stay here. To actually do this ministry of serving my siblings by being here for them,” she said.
A family friend said Emily didn’t “miss a beat” and called the family “tight knit” and precious. The family’s pastor and his wife out Emily in touch with a local attorney and the guardianship was taken care of.
The 21-year-old, who was grieving the loss of her parents, was now responsible for three other young people. She was asked several times if she wanted to take on the responsibility and if she was being pressured to do so. There was no question in her mind that she would put her family first. In addition, she works 36 hours a week to help support the family, while keeping up with her new role as guardian.
“If I didn’t have the Lord in my life, I probably wouldn’t have,” Emily said. “It would be very different.“
Life wasn’t done throwing curve balls at the family. Their home recently flooded because of a plumbing problem. Thankfully, friends took the family in while repairs are made.
Under Emily’s care, Maria, Olivia, and Izaic have come out of their shells and are excelling at Cornerstone Christian Academy. Maria and Izaic joined the school’s 4-H Club when they decided to raise hogs this year. The hogs were gifted to them and with the care necessary they would pay off big time at the Highlands County Fair Junior Livestock Auction last week.
The buyers at the auction were made aware of the family’s situation and they rallied around the children. In seconds the bidding reached a record setting $80,000, with additional donations coming in through the weekend.
Emily said raising the hogs was a good experience for Maria and Izaic, really showing off the strong work ethic instilled by their parents.
“Olivia, who is super, super shy and introverted” and can’t wait to join the 4-H Club. However, she wants to raise a cow instead of a hog like her brother and sister.
She also likes to run and is in the school’s Run Club.
Maria is not into sports but is a very hard worker and she will helps others in any way she can, Emily said.
“She has opened up and made a lot of friends,” she said, referring to Maria as the “techie” of the family. She takes care of the audio and PowerPoints during church service.
The three sisters have their hands full with Izaic. Sports have not become an important part of this life.
“He’s done soccer; he’s in basketball,” Emily said. “He eventually wants to do baseball. Then he makes all these plans with his friends.”
Emily said he is very social and independent, perhaps he tries “to be a little more independent than he’s allowed to be.”
The family still misses their parents but are walking by faith for their future.
The family friend said Highlands County residents have been very generous and supportive to the Alvarez family, helping them take care of immediate needs. The money raised at the livestock auction will go toward fixing the house and the family’s every day living expenses. An account has been established at Heartland National Bank under The Alvarez Family. To contribute, stop at 320 U.S. 27 North in Sebring and see Janice Walker.
Executive Editor Romona Washington contributed to this report.