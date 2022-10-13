SEBRING — More than 60 volunteers at Assembly Church on Kenilworth Boulevard loaded food and supplies into vehicles Monday evening, serving over 400 households in their time of need following Hurricane Ian.
Assembly Church Pastor Trent Morgan said Tuesday it was a drive-thru with a bit of a maze through the church parking lot. Vehicles lined up on Kenilworth Drive to the Sebring Parkway.
“It was quite a lot,” he said. “We thank the Lord that we are able to help people. That’s in our heart – to minister to people and help them in all the needs that they have.”
Morgan said Tuesday that Assembly Church partnered with Convoy of Hope with the same partnership they had after Hurricane Irma.
“We partner regularly with them, so when Hurricane Ian came through they were eager and ready to help support our community here,” he said. “This was our third semi-load of supplies coming to Highlands County, and some of those goods have gone to Hardee County as well.”
Though the infrastructure in Highlands County held up better than it did five years ago with Hurricane Irma, people still had to prepare their properties, spending a lot more with generators and generator gas for those who had no electricity, Morgan noted. Also, there were food expenses with children out of school because they weren’t eating breakfast and lunch at school.
Many of the hourly-waged workers were out of work for about five days or more and some live week-to-week so the financial hardship was felt by people because of the storm, he said.
“This has been a way to really reach out and bless them and help them get back ahead,” Morgan said.
They don’t have a date yet for the next distribution of food and supplies, but there will be another truck coming in this week to churches in Lake Placid.
Morgan said they are grateful for Sebring International Raceway and Wayne Estes providing warehouse space to stage things. Also, SOS Septic provided their skid steer to unload over 20 pallets at Assembly Church.
Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreach and disaster response.