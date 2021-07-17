SEBRING — HELP – Help Every Living Person – is a non-profit organization with a purpose of being a team player in the community through community outreach, explains founder Billy Shannon. That’s exactly what he and some Washington Heights residents have been doing ... volunteering as team players in the community.
“The HELP organization is a vehicle to be able to assist people, families, communities, organizations, church organizations, youth outreach and collaborate with law enforcement also to work toward one common goal in the time of need.
“We lead by example.”
The HELP organization used to be called the HELP Program and at that time he worked for the Postal Service, Shannon said. At Christmas time they would get bicycles for unfortunate kids and assist churches with getting school supplies.
When he retired from the Post Office in March, Shannon said he decided to change the name to the HELP organization to work for the betterment of the community where he grew up just off Lemon Avenue.
“I have seen blighted businesses all over our community,” and seen the crime reports involving drugs and murders in the neighborhood, he said.
During the time, they started an Abide Prayer Group and praying for the community and residents. Shannon said, “I had a vision from God and He brought it to fruition.”
The HELP organization just purchased the land at 758 Lemon Ave. with a focus to beautify and develop the property for community events.
Shannon informed the Sebring City Council recently that the property will be developed “to enlighten people, especially the youth, to envision the future possibilities of their own dreams.”
At one time when he was a kid, Shannon said he would see people who looked like him who owned a restaurant and there was a Black theater, a Black cleaners and a filling station.
“So as a young man coming up, I have seen people like me who worked hard and had their own business and that gave me the initiative,” he said.
The HELP organization is going to enhance and beautify the land it purchased to make an example for people and businesses to become more involved with growth and development in the community, Shannon said.
Everybody knows the Washington Heights community for crime activity, drugs and alcohol, he said. The HELP organization would like to make a difference by promoting events again so family, youth and concerned citizens feel safe when they come out to participate in the event.
Recently, Shannon spoke with three business owners in the neighborhood and told them he be would getting the same people who hang out in the area to work on the cleanup of the trash and litter that is carelessly discarded there.
He told the business, “We are going to sweep, pick up the trash and in front of the businesses, pressure wash the red bricks, which the city built during Mr. [Robert] Saffold’s time.”
That is what happened Monday, Shannon said. About 10 to 15 people, who nobody has asked before to be part of a community effort, got up and started sweeping, picking up trash and pressure washing.
After retiring from the Postal Service, Shannon could be home relaxing and taking walks every day, but God gave him a vision to give back to the community.
For more information about the HELP organization, contact Shannon at 863-451-1190.