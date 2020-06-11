SEBRING — Aktion Club is joining forces with the Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park to collect items that are needed to help Florida Healthy Start in Highlands County.
Items that are high demand include: car seats; newborn diapers size 1; infant bathtubs; rattles; bath toys; pacifiers; newborn layettes such as bath towels, washcloths, nail clippers, nose syringe, thermometer and receiving blankets.
For those who want to donate money, make checks payable to Aktion Club of Highlands County and mail it to P.O. Box 1431, Avon Park, FL 33826.
Bring items to the Moose Lodge 2494 at 1318 W. Bell St. in Avon Park, or call the Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438 to schedule a pick up. Please make donations by Friday, July 3.