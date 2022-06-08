Even before Mary opened her electric bill, she knew it would be bad news. At 76 years of age, she had always been able to pay her bills. This month was different. Rising prices had destroyed her budget. For the first time, she couldn’t cover her bills. She didn’t know what to do.
Mary isn’t alone. Across the country, the cost of everything from rent to medicine to food has jumped at historic rates. Those on fixed incomes have been hit particularly hard.
“When you are already on a very tight budget, even small changes in the cost of items can be unmanageable,” said Debbie Slade, executive director of NU-HOPE Elder Care Services. “We tend to think that the high cost of living affects primarily those with very low income. This past year, however, price increases are affecting everyone – including those who thought they had adequately planned for their retirement.”
While increases are to be expected, this past year, the cost of goods and services has risen at a rate not seen for decades.
The Consumer Price Index for April revealed an 8.3% increase over the previous 12 months. The cost of food rose even more, showing a 9.4% increase – the largest annual increase in 41 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Items often consumed by seniors rose at even higher rates: butter/margarine, 19.2%; citrus, 18.6%; bacon, 17.7%; chicken, 16.4%; milk, 14.7%; flour, 14%, and coffee, 13.5%.
Lavernia Bueford, the NU-HOPE Nutrition Program coordinator, sees the challenges faced by local seniors every day. “With the rising costs of everything, not only are seniors struggling with growing older, they are struggling just to survive on a daily basis. Some have to make the hard decision as to whether to eat or buy medicine. Others choose whether to buy food for themselves or buy food for their animals.”
Bueford adds, “It is also causing mental and emotional fatigue on our elderly. This leads to stress on the body that leads to high blood pressure, heart complications and other medical problems.”
Bueford points out that when seniors are no longer able to afford essential items, the financial toll is often felt across generations. “Some seniors are forced to go live with children. Or, instead, their children have made the hard decision to go back and live with their parents, often with their own children, in order to make ends meet. These rising costs have impacted our elderly tremendously which, in turn, extends to the rest of the family.”
Those with very limited incomes often face such tough decisions. However, this latest wave of price increases has affected even those who, previously, were financially secure.
“If these past few years have taught us anything,” Slade said, “it shows us that planning for everything – particularly as you age – is nearly impossible. This year’s inflation is one of those things. Our community is full of seniors who, for the first time in their lives, have no idea how they are going to make ends meet.”
With the steep increase in grocery prices, fitting nutritious meals into the budget is challenging.
“Fortunately,” Slade said, “NU-HOPE Elder Care Services is able to help. For instance, NU-HOPE recently received a large grant through the American Rescue Plan. Through this program, as well as our other nutrition assistance programs, NU-HOPE is currently able to provide meals to any senior in need.”
Slade adds, “The challenge is letting the people know that help is available.”
NU-HOPE has two types of nutrition assistance programs available: one that includes socialization and one designed for homebound seniors. Both have no fee to participate and, if needed, can provide up to two meals per day.
At NU-HOPE’s congregate meal sites, seniors enjoy art and exercise classes, bingo, puzzles and games, and conversation with other seniors, in addition to the nutritious meals. Transportation to the site may also be available.
For those who are homebound or otherwise unable to attend the meal sites, frozen meals can be delivered to the home.
Bueford said many people in Highlands County have noticed the impact of rising prices on seniors and have partnered with NU-HOPE to relieve the strain. For example, the retirement community of Tropical Harbor informally adopted the Lake Placid meal site, assisting with special celebrations and providing supplies and treats for the attendees. Local businesses, such as the Pepper Natural Health and Wellness Center, held food drives for seniors. A local volunteer from AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP, sponsored by South Florida State College, leads tai chi classes for seniors in order to relieve stress and promote well-being.
According to Bueford, just knowing that others in the community care about the well-being of seniors is enough to raise their spirits during these challenging times.
NU-HOPE is also able to assist seniors with electric bills through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program. “This program does have income and other requirements,” Slade said. “However, it is a great resource for seniors who are facing financial challenges.”
Slade adds, “NU-HOPE’s in-home services are also a way that we can help seniors and caregivers, particularly if they are unable to afford private pay help. Services available include homemaking and bathing assistance, respite care, telephone based safety monitoring, caregiver stipends, and assistance purchasing consumable and durable supplies. Our goal is to allow seniors to safely remain in their own homes and avoid placement in a nursing home or other institution. Our services make this possible.”
One final way to reduce expenses is to stay as healthy as possible and reduce the risk of preventable diseases. In particular, NU-HOPE encourages all community residents to speak with their physician to determine how to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. If appropriate, NU-HOPE also encourages people to remain up to date on vaccines and needed boosters.
Slade explains that one of the most important things that seniors need, however, is reliable information. “NU-HOPE is a great place to get information you can trust. Our nonprofit organization has been designated as the Lead Agency for Home and Community Services for seniors by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. In fact, we are about to celebrate its 47th year of serving our community. NU-HOPE is very familiar with what programs, services and resources are available in our community. If we don’t directly provide a services, we likely know who does. The first step is to call our office to discuss your situation.”
For Mary, that one call changed her life. Not only was she able to get assistance paying her past-due electric bill, she learned about other services, including the meal program. Now she receives regular deliveries of complete and nutritious meals. While prices continue to escalate, Mary no longer worries about how to get the food she needs. According to Mary, this, alone, is a tremendous help.
For more information concerning services and resources for seniors and caregivers, contact NU-HOPE Elder Care Services at 863-382-2134.
NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc. (NU-HOPE) is a private 501©(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors and caregivers and preventing unnecessary institutional placements. First established in 1975, the agency currently serves as the Lead Agency for Home and Community Based Services in both Highlands and Hardee County and is the primary provider of non-medical senior services for both counties.