Take a walk around any local downtown — Avon Park, Lake Placid or Sebring — and someone there was there yesterday.
They may be there tomorrow, unless they have to move on.
On Tuesday, those who don’t have a voice, or a home, got a mention among county commissioners. Commissioner Don Elwell suggested that the county could look at setting up a fund to help with the problem.
Elwell said he received a petition to spend 2.5% of the county budget to address homelessness and the mental health issues that precipitate it either gradually or suddenly.
Both social issues came up at his town hall meeting on July 11 at South Florida State College. Elwell argued that putting a dollar amount into the budget could give the county a start at addressing these issues.
Elwell’s suggestion was that the county use some of the unreserved fund balance, which would currently have 3.87 months of operating funds for the 2023-24 budget year.
He was suggesting that the county could use another $2.5 million of that fund balance, drawing it down to just over 3.5 months of funds — the minimum recommended by auditors — and both pay for some extra programs as well as reduce the millage rate.
Commissioners set the maximum rate at 8.10 mils on Tuesday. They can go lower, and Elwell was suggesting they drop it to 7.70 mils.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he wanted to schedule a talk with municipal officials to find out where the problem exists. Elwell agreed, in principle, that getting all stakeholders involved would ensure the funds go to the best use.
Commission Chair Chris Campbell suggested that the Highlands County Hospital Board could help fund and direct funds toward mental health.
As for cutting the millage, he cautioned that the same increase in property values might not occur next year, and preferred a slower “step-down” approach.
Roberts asked if Elwell had discussed this with County Administrator Laurie Hurner, and he said he had, including bringing the millage rate down to 7.75. After going over the numbers Monday night, he thought the county might squeeze another 0.05 mils and go to 7.70.
Roberts said he would be fine with getting below 8 mils, as long as they didn’t have to raise it back up next year.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said he preferred to keep the fund balance at the recommended 3.5 months of funds. Anything more than that, Kirouac said, should be used to lower the millage rate and take tax burden off residents. Kirouac said he agreed with other suggestions Elwell made of using some of the $2.5 million from fund balance to improve infrastructure, road and drainage.
That would, however, be a later discussion on Aug. 15 with the Engineering and Critical Infrastructure departments, Kirouac said, and he hoped to learn more about available programs from a citizen later that day.
“I am not an advocate of throwing money at problems that does not produce some sort of solution,” Kirouac said.
He said he has found that a certain segment of those who are homeless want to live that way, but he wants to see the issue addressed and solutions found because of the challenges it presents to some businesses.