Ukraine Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko walks outside of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) building during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington.

 JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AP PHOTO, FILE

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ukraine’s finance minister says crucial Western financial support is “not charity” but “self-preservation” in the fight to defend democracy as his country deals with growing costs to repair electrical and heating infrastructure wrecked by Russian attacks.

Serhiy Marchenko also told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday from Kyiv that he believes European Union officials will sort out a dispute with Hungary that has blocked a key 18 billion-euro ($18.97 billion) aid package and would cover much of Ukraine’s looming budget gap.

