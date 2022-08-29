VENUS — On Aug. 23, 2022, an option agreement to acquire a conservation easement over 633 acres of the Hendrie Ranch in southern Highlands County was approved by the governor and cabinet. The Hendrie Ranch lies at the southern end of the Lake Wales Ridge and within the headwaters of the Everglades, northwest of Lake Okeechobee.

The proposed easement will protect precious Florida scrub habitat as well as adjoining grasslands and increase connectivity for wildlife, contributing to building the Florida Wildlife Corridor by providing critical linkages with neighboring conserved lands. The easement will be monitored by the Florida Department of Agriculture. Funding is available from the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program and a grant for this project awarded to FDACS from the US Fish and Wildlife Service under their Recovery Lands Acquisition program.

