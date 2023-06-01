ORLANDO — Henry Winkler returned to Orlando in May. He is familiar with the area, having starred as Coach Klein in “Waterboy,” a film produced in Central Florida. He has also made a number of appearances at the state’s theme parks throughout the years.

Winkler is an award-winning actor, director, producer and author of “Here’s Hank,” a series of children’s books about a child, Hank Zipper, who is challenged with dyslexia.

Recommended for you