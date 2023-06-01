ORLANDO — Henry Winkler returned to Orlando in May. He is familiar with the area, having starred as Coach Klein in “Waterboy,” a film produced in Central Florida. He has also made a number of appearances at the state’s theme parks throughout the years.
Winkler is an award-winning actor, director, producer and author of “Here’s Hank,” a series of children’s books about a child, Hank Zipper, who is challenged with dyslexia.
Winkler is also a mental health advocate.
As the keynote speaker at the Mental Health Association of Central Florida’s Legacy of Champions Luncheon, Winkler shared his life story of living with dyslexia. He told the crowd he was not aware he had dyslexia until much later in life even after struggling with script readings while starring from 1974-84 on Happy Days as the hip “Fonzie” Fonzarelli.
Today, Winkler looks back at his life story with humor. In sharing his story, at times he would pause with a strong message of hope. As a child growing up on the west side of New York City, Winkler joked, his parents and teachers criticized him for having problems reading, the way he sounded words and also the lack of focus in his school work.
He said, “They would tell me I was ‘lazy’ and not living up to my potential.”
His parents called him, in German, “dumb dog” because he struggled with unsatisfactory grades. Then, as a junior in high school, he appeared in a musical. That is when the head of his music program told him, “Winkler, if you ever do get out of here, you’re going to be great.” With this positive “one sentence” Winkler found hope for his future.
“How easy it is to say something positive opposed to saying something negative. When you look at a child and they are not being who you want them to be you say, ‘you’re not living up to your potential. You’re not acting your age.’ This affects a person for life,” Winkler expressed emotionally.
He said that is why the Mental Health Association and other organizations combating mental health issues are important. For 77 years, the Mental Health Organization has operated in Orlando. They help the uninsured by providing medication, treatment and other services to those in need. Last year they served 3,000 patients, according to Marni Stahlman, president and CEO of the organization. She said, “If someone calls from any area outside of Central Florida, we will not turn them away.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that in the United States one in five adults live with mental illness. Each year less than half of them receive treatment.
Stahlman said that while entering the hotel, the “gentleman who brought my luggage asked me ‘what group are you here with?’ I’m with the mental health association, ‘Do they provide counseling? I had a bad break up last year and I got really low.’ Mental health is important.”
As the staggering statistics on display at the event note, in the workplace one in five people have taken a day off due to stress, but 90% feel unable to tell their employer that mental health is the reason for their absence.
“The awareness on how important it is to talk about mental health, not just mental illness, has heightened. We still have a long way to go to destigmatize it so that people can feel comfortable coming forward in their work environment, their school environment or personal life environment.” Stahlman said.
On stage, Winkler left everyone with a powerful message. “We all have to make the most out of who we are, then we can be authentic and enjoy every second and be grateful for every moment we are walking this earth. We have to make the most out of ourselves because there are hurts to be healed ... needs to be met. We have got to help every child we come in contact with meet their destiny. Make them fly to where they want to be, not where we think, but where they were put on this earth to be.”
If you or a someone you know is struggling from mental health and need guidance, contact the Mental Health Association of Central Florida at info@mhacf.org or call 407-898-0110.
When Winkler was asked how you define “cool” while playing the character of “Fonzie”, he said, “Cool is just being authentic. If you’re authentic, you are magnetic and cool.”
Decades later, Winkler fully embraces what “cool” means and lives it everyday. He also helps others realize their potential “cool.”
If you or a someone you know is struggling from mental health and need guidance, contact the Mental Health Association of Central Florida at info@mhacf.org or call 407-898-0110.