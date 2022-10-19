Biden Student Loans

President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they leave an event about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

 SUSAN WALSH/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program, opening the door for millions of Americans to apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness. The Biden administration touts it as a simple, straightforward application that should only take about five minutes. Here’s how to apply.

Go to studentaid.gov and in the section on student loan debt relief, click “Apply Now.”

