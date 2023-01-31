AVON PARK — The fundraising effort to establish a baseball museum in Avon Park officially started Monday afternoon with a “Flash,” in the name of Thomas “Flash” Gordon, who was present with local community leaders.

The Thomas “Flash” Gordon Experience, which is slated to be built as a 1,600-square-foot expansion to the Avon Park Depot Museum, will feature 100 years of Avon Park’s rich history of baseball, both at the youth and professional level.

