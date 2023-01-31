AVON PARK — The fundraising effort to establish a baseball museum in Avon Park officially started Monday afternoon with a “Flash,” in the name of Thomas “Flash” Gordon, who was present with local community leaders.
The Thomas “Flash” Gordon Experience, which is slated to be built as a 1,600-square-foot expansion to the Avon Park Depot Museum, will feature 100 years of Avon Park’s rich history of baseball, both at the youth and professional level.
Gordon, a three-time all-star player, who had an impressive 21-year career in Major League Baseball, is the only MLB pitcher with over 100 wins, over 100 saves and over 100 holds.
Local baseball fan Ronald Sevigny has been the inspiration for the project to not only highlight baseball, but also to make Avon Park a destination.
Sevigny said they are featuring Gordon as Avon Park’s premier player who had a tremendous history in baseball having been in the World Series and all-star games.
That will bring people from out of town to make the museum an attraction, he said. “Our goal is to make Avon Park a destination and bring people downtown.”
He noted that every major league team in the 1920s and 1930s played in Avon Park, like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Dizzy Dean. Avon Park High School has won eight state championships and 12 players have gone on to play major league baseball.
The cost for the museum expansion (building only) is $400,000. They are getting a $200,000 grant, but they have to match it by May, Sevigny said. Organizers have raised $50,000 thus far.
In his announcement Monday, Sevigny said there is a pledge on the table to match donations up to $75,000.
Gordon said in his travels he has been acquiring items for the museum. At a recent baseball fantasy camp he saw 10 of his former teammates who are also happy to do whatever is needed to help.
In her comments to those who gathered for the fundraiser sign unveiling, Avon Park Historical Society President Nancy Fisk said, “We are so excited about this project and in order to be successful we are going to need the support of the community. We are hoping that this project will bring folks to Avon Park. We are sure that it will.
“Avon Park has a fascinating and interesting history of baseball in our community both at the professional level, the Negro Leagues and the high school teams have made a mark here. When we tell those stories that will bring folks to Avon Park. We hope this project will be a continuing step in revitalizing the Main Street here.”
Gordon said, “This is truly a blessing for us and our community.”
He said it was good to see the community get the museum project up and running and also to see the history of a lot of great baseball that was performed in town.
“It will be something great that people from all over the world will want to come to see and experience,” Gordon said. He added that Avon Park is talked about a lot on Fox News and was talked about by ESPN when he was playing, so people will recognize the town’s name.
“This is great. This is an awesome thing we are doing for this community,” he said. “We will have a lot more going on here ... so let us do our part and make it grow.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said it was a great group of people behind the baseball museum project, which will be a great thing for the community.