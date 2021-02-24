SEBRING — The newly formed Heritage Association of Highlands County, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of historical and cultural heritage of Highlands County. The association is planning a two-day “Heritage Festival” in celebration of the county’s 100th Anniversary, April 17 and 18 (Saturday and Sunday).
The event will take place at the historical Edna Pearce Lockett Estate. The homestead is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and located at the Highlands County and Okeechobee County line at Fort Basinger and U.S. 98.
This educational family-friendly event will feature entertainment, exhibits and speakers that share the history of Highlands County. Living displays such as the cow camp to experience the way life used to be on a Florida ranch.
The property has a two-story home dating back to the early 1900s. The second story was added later with additions. It has a wraparound porch with rockers, oak floors and floor to ceiling windows. Also on the property is the Pearce family cemetery and a schoolhouse built in 1910 where Edna Pearce taught school. The property is privately owned by local Venus residents Butch Thompson and his wife Donna. They have made many improvements on the old homestead since the purchase in 2017 and they want to share this historical site with the public. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Vendor opportunities are still available. Additional information is available at info@heritageassociation.org or email info@heritageassociation.org.