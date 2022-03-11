FORT BASINGER — The Heritage Festival is this Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate at U.S. 98 and Boondock Road, just off County Road 721.
This privately owned homestead dating back to 1874 will be open by the owners, Butch and Donna Thompson, for visitors to experience the beauty of the property with its very old and stately oaks and palm trees and located alongside the Kissimmee River. The home is beautifully furnished and includes a wrap-around porch with inviting rockers. In its day some would have considered the home a mansion in its wilderness setting.
The 1910 Fort Basinger Schoolhouse, where Edna Pearce and her sister taught school, will be open for a quilt display and quilt turning and a collection of old newspaper clippings written about the estate through the years will be on display.
The 450-year Liberty Tree dedicated last year will have some of the SAR and DAR (Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution) from Highlands and Okeechobee counties dressed in period clothing.
The Pearce family cemetery will have a program about burials during the cholera epidemic and Seminole Indian customs by Cindy Morrissy.
Other activities include a guided ecological tour on the recently completed Kissimmee River, a 44-mile river restoration project that returned the natural habitat. This was the largest river restoration project in the world. The boat tour is only on Saturday and the cost is $20 per person.
The opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. with a color guard and national anthem. The featured entertainer is Sebring’s Tommy Brandt, a nationally known Christian musician and the Sebring Jazz Band, also guitar player and singer Tony Ruano at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and an all-day deejay and announcer. Also, Cowboy Circus for kids, food and craft vendors, Florida Cracker Trail Riders, Toby’s Clowns, pony rides. Admission is $10 per car.