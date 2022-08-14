SEBRING — Highlands County Road & Bridge crews have completed the remaining paving and drainage work, and sod was laid throughout the project area. All final grading has been done on Heron Road and the designated county-maintained intersections.

Traffic Operations is scheduled to stripe the roadway Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 15 and 16, and the roadway is expected to reopen before close of business on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Traffic Ops will also address any needed improvements to roadway signage.

