SEBRING — Highlands County Road & Bridge crews have completed the remaining paving and drainage work, and sod was laid throughout the project area. All final grading has been done on Heron Road and the designated county-maintained intersections.
Traffic Operations is scheduled to stripe the roadway Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 15 and 16, and the roadway is expected to reopen before close of business on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Traffic Ops will also address any needed improvements to roadway signage.
Local traffic should use caution in the project area. The motoring public will need to please follow all posted detours and traffic control devices in place, as the roadway is not yet open. Detours and traffic control devices will remain in place until the roadway can be striped and then opened to the general motoring public.
Throughout August, personnel will continue to clear drainage pipes due to rain, and they will pour and form six driveways using routine lane closures.
The Heron Street project is a complete reconstruction of the roadway, along with putting in a four-foot paved shoulder and associated drainage work. It will raise the roadway about four to five inches, and along with the new drainage pipes installed, will improve the roadway for motorists and help direct drainage to Hammock Road.
Sidewalks are not proposed for this roadway project as the current budget does not support the cost. The county has applied for grant funding to install sidewalks the entire length of Heron Street, and they expect to hear from FDOT by the end of the year on the status of these applications.
The project was originally estimated to be complete in December 2022. Because crews are ahead of schedule, the project will be complete by the end of August.