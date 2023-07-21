The Sebring City Council approved a modification to a site plan for a large housing project with various facilities serving military veterans called Hero’s Village.
The current developer of the 368-acre property at 5525 Sparta Road, Veterans Builder Group, sought to delete the requirement to build the public park that was proposed by the initial developer.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, attorney Cliff Rhoades, who is representing the developers, said the density would add 1,124 units within the development or a little over 2.8 residential units per acre. The development would be gated with one access off Sparta Road and one access off of Bassage Road.
Later it was noted that there would be two other access points for emergency vehicles.
Rhoads said the development would be designed for veterans and their families. It is a Veterans Administration, Department of Housing and Urban Development grant driven program that the developer is looking at so it is going to be called Hero’s Village. It would be the largest veterans facility like this in the State of Florida.
Veterans Builder Group President of Sales and Marketing Sean Flannery said he and structural engineer George Drean spent hours walking the property and are thrilled with the town.
The frontage on the lake will be estate homes, right behind that on the one side of the street will be duplexes and the townhomes behind them, he said. The wetlands will be utilized for walking areas almost like a park land sanctuary.
They provided examples of what the homes will look like, but those are just examples, Flannery stressed. But, anything from true traditional all the way to contemporary can be built depending on what they all decide.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel asked how would Bassage Road and Sparta Road handle the increased traffic?
Flannery said they spent three hours on the property and he may have seen two cars drive by at that time.
They believed the two gates will be able to handle the flow easily and there will be the emergency gates for police and firefighters, he said.
Mendel said, “I think this is a great project. You have obviously done a tremendous amount of work in thinking it through. I love our veterans and we need to do everything we can to make them comfortable and we would love to have them in our community.”
Resident Gary Brown said he is a veteran and has a ranchette on Sparta Road. Recently somebody wanted to put in a trailer park and then somebody else wanted to put in multi-family housing there, “so we are pretty raw nerves and beat up.”
It sounds like a great thing for the veterans, but there are a lot of concerns, he said. “You may have seen two cars, you need to be there when that school is open.”
Bassage Road goes to Sparta Road so in a sense all of the cars are going on Sparta Road and most will be going to U.S. 27 and the Council knows what the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sparta Road is like, Brown said.
“We were really worried about it as residents when we were talking about a couple of hundred and even 80 units and now we are talking about 1,200 units or thereabouts,” he said. “That drives us into a panic.”
Brown said he assumed this would be approved, but asked for some brainstorming on how to minimize the impact on the area residents.
Council unanimously approved the modification to the site plan.