AVON PARK — Dr. Michele Heston, interim vice president for academic affairs and student services at South Florida State College (SFSC), was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors. She is one of 10 recent appointees from educational institutions that offer nursing programs and hospitals throughout Florida, including Tampa General Hospital and St. Petersburg College.
The Florida Center for Nursing is the definitive source of information, research, and strategies addressing nurse workforce needs in Florida. The center was established in 2001 by Florida statute to track nursing shortages and recommend possible solutions. By collecting, analyzing, and reporting on the nursing workforce, the center can help to ensure an adequate supply of providers for the health of Floridians. The center was closed in 2021 due to lack of funding; however, it was re-established recently to address the ongoing shortage of nurses as the result of burnout and stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Dr. Heston’s experience as a seasoned leader in nursing education makes her an ideal choice for membership on the board,” said Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel, SFSC president. “SFSC’s first-time pass rates on the NCLEX rank among the state’s best, a tribute to Dr. Heston’s leadership together with the faculty in the Division of Health Sciences. Her commitment to the nursing profession and knowledge, both theoretical and practical, will be part of a relational framework she will bring to her service on this important board.”
“It is truly an honor to receive this appointment, as nursing has been my passion for more than 40 years,” Heston said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to help advance the supply of nurses and to provide a remedy for their critical shortage now and in the future.”
Heston was previously dean of Health Sciences at SFSC. She is a member of the American Nurses Association, the Florida Pathways Institute, and the Florida Council of Nursing Education Administrators. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Florida, her master’s degree in nursing from Clarkson College, and her Ph.D. in educational leadership and higher education from Barry University.