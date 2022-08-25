AVON PARK — Dr. Michele Heston, interim vice president for academic affairs and student services at South Florida State College (SFSC), was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors. She is one of 10 recent appointees from educational institutions that offer nursing programs and hospitals throughout Florida, including Tampa General Hospital and St. Petersburg College.

The Florida Center for Nursing is the definitive source of information, research, and strategies addressing nurse workforce needs in Florida. The center was established in 2001 by Florida statute to track nursing shortages and recommend possible solutions. By collecting, analyzing, and reporting on the nursing workforce, the center can help to ensure an adequate supply of providers for the health of Floridians. The center was closed in 2021 due to lack of funding; however, it was re-established recently to address the ongoing shortage of nurses as the result of burnout and stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.

