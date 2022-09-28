LAKE PLACID — Miracle League is scheduled to throw out the first pitch of the season at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Lake June Ball Fields. Of course, this is all dependent on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and how the storm leaves the state of the field.

Miracle League is a baseball league for athletes with cognitive and physical disabilities of all ages. Miracle League athletes picked up their uniforms Saturday and had practice games. Director Saundra Bass said there are 32 athletes currently signed up, but more are expected to sign up on Saturday.

