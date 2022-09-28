LAKE PLACID — Miracle League is scheduled to throw out the first pitch of the season at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Lake June Ball Fields. Of course, this is all dependent on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and how the storm leaves the state of the field.
Miracle League is a baseball league for athletes with cognitive and physical disabilities of all ages. Miracle League athletes picked up their uniforms Saturday and had practice games. Director Saundra Bass said there are 32 athletes currently signed up, but more are expected to sign up on Saturday.
“It’s never too late to sign up for Miracle League,” Bass said. “We always take athletes, even if it’s mid-season. We want everyone to come out and have a good time.”
Although organizers order extra uniforms, if a player comes in toward the end of the season, there may not be a uniform left. Bass said, however, they really try to ensure they have enough uniforms for everyone.
Everyone plays in divisions that fit their abilities – such as “Little Sluggers” to “Heavy Hitters” – on a rubberized field. Each player gets a glove at no charge and a trophy at the end of the season.
This is the first season back since the COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of two seasons.
“Everybody is so excited to be playing,” Bass exclaimed.
Athletes, Buddies and Fans in the Stand are in for a treat as the field got some much needed upgrades over the summer. A new cover has been erected to protect the fans and athletes from the harsh Florida sun as they watch the games from the bleachers.
“A huge shout out to Bill Brantley, Matt Suter, Marty Hickey for building the cover,” Bass said. “WW Lumber gave us a big discount and the Town of Lake Placid gave money from user fees and helped with cleanup. This community, when they see a need-they’ve just been awesome, just awesome!”
Glades Electric Cooperative has been very generous with the baseball league. A private donor also contributed to the league.
Bass was astounded at the turn out from Lake Placid Middle and High School students who volunteered to become “Buddies,” who will run the bases with their athletes and offer assistance if necessary. More volunteers are always needed.
Harry Durbano, resident and Town of Lake Placid property director, built the announcer’s box at the field. He and his family have also helped with the gardens and landscaping.
“My reason for supporting the Miracle League is because the volunteers out there are there for the sole purpose of bringing fun and happiness to those who are in need and may not be able to do so on their own,” Durbano said. “If I am able to make something to help those volunteers out, then I am more than happy to do so.”
The fall schedule starts (hopefully) this Saturday, Oct. 8. Other dates for play are Oct. 15 (picture day), Oct. 22 and 29, Nov. 5 and 12, which is trophy day.
The Intermediate Sluggers start games at 8:30 a.m., Little Sluggers play at 9:15 a.m., Heavy Hitters are at bat at 10 a.m. and The Sluggers begin at 10:45 a.m.