More than 350 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) medical, public health, and disaster response personnel are deployed to support Florida communities as part of the Biden Administration’s government-wide response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

“Hundreds of dedicated medical professionals from HHS are engaged in the disaster response to help residents affected by Hurricane Ian,” said HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Dawn O’Connell. “We will do everything we can to support the people of Florida as the local healthcare infrastructure comes back online.”

