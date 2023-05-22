Exchange Coffee Shop Hidden Vault

Buckroe Coffee Co. owners John Napier, of Virginia Beach, and David Spring, of Chesapeake, talk Tuesday May 16, 2023, about discovering a old bank vault behind a wall they discovered as they started to renovate a building for their coffee business in Hampton, Va.

 BILL TIERNAN/THE VIRGINIA-PILOT via AP

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A coffee shop coming to Buckroe Beach became the focus of worldwide internet intrigue after business owners documenting the building’s rehab discovered a locked vault hidden within the shop’s walls.

Chesapeake resident David Spring and Virginia Beach resident John Napier hope to open Buckroe Coffee Co. at 1936 E. Pembroke Ave. this summer. But their renovations took a detour when they discovered a mysterious vault as they tore down drywall inside the roughly 2,400-square-foot building.

Recommended for you