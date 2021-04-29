SEBRING — Eight Sebring High School seniors were recognized for their academic and community achievements at the 28th Annual Scholarship Awards & Recognition Banquet sponsored by the Alan Jay Automotive Network and the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce.
Alan Jay Automotive Network President & CEO Alan Jay Wildstein thanked the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce board and the Island View Restaurant and Sun ‘N Lake for a great lunch.
Wildstein thanked the educators for being supportive of the students and he thank their parents, friends and teachers and all those present honoring the outstanding seniors.
The scholarship program, in its 28 years, has awarded over $250,000 to more than 400 seniors, he noted.
Alan Jay Automotive Network Director of Marketing & Communications Don Elwell said the eight seniors, who were interviewed a week ago, are really top level students and individuals.
The scholarships were awarded to: James Branca, Jr, ($5,000), Camila Rimoldi Ibanez ($2,500), Cali Zimmerman ($1,500), Kyria Wickham ($1,500) and Jayden Lee ($1,500).
In addition to those who received scholarships, Kobe Burgos-Labra, William Cochlin and Cheyenne Middleton were recognized for the achievements.
All the seniors received gift bags that included restaurant and store gift cards and other items from some of the scholarship fund donors.
During the event those present donated $5,660 toward the scholarship fund. Wildstein, who usually matches the amount donated, said he would add $10,000 to the fund.
Wildstein thanked Lani’s Rentals for Weddings & Special Events and Sealed with an X for doing all the decorations for the banquet.
Wildstein also thanked David and Allison Willey, who sponsor the luncheon every year. He noted that even last year, when there was no luncheon, the community supported the scholarship program and the scholarships were awarded and the Willey’s donated the value of the luncheon, which was significant.