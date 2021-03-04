SEBRING — After being pushed back two months last year due to the pandemic, the high school graduation ceremonies are back on schedule to their usual end of May dates for the Class of 2021 graduates.
The current plans for the graduation dates and times are as follows:
• Avon Park High graduation will be at 7:30 p.m., May 28, at South Florida State College.
• Sebring High graduation will be at 9 a.m., May 29, at the Alan Jay Arena.
• Lake Placid High graduation will be at Roger Scarborough Memorial Stadium, May 29, at a time yet to be announced.
• Highlands Virtual School graduation is listed as “to be announced.”
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said everything is always tentative and if different or drastic things happen with the pandemic obviously it could be adjusted.
“I believe last year ran very smoothly and people were very thankful and respectful that we were able to do a face-to-face graduation as many counties did not,” he said.
There were some who were affected with the limiting of the number of guests, but many were happy that it was streamed on the internet so people were able to view it who wouldn’t have been able to see it in the past, Lethbridge said.
The district plans to continue to live stream the graduation ceremonies for those who can’t attend.