SEBRING — It will be a jubilant July for Highlands County high school seniors with there graduation ceremonies pushed back two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The graduations will be scheduled as follows: Sebring High on Thursday, July 23 followed by Avon Park on July 24 and Lake Placid High on July 25.
The times have not been finalized.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, if allowed at that time by the state’s health safety guidelines, the Sebring graduation would be held at the Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairgrounds. If that is not an option, it will be at the Firemen’s Field Football Stadium.
The Avon Park High and Lake Placid High graduations will be held in their football stadiums in the evening, she said.
About 500 students responded to Longshore’s survey seeking input on graduation options.
“It was very clear they wanted a traditional ceremony similar to what we have always done,” she said. “They also responded that they would certainly be willing to wait to have that, but that was really important to them.”
In addition to the graduation ceremonies, the schools are working hard to provide some type of special acknowledgement and recognition of seniors on the weekend that would have been their graduation, Longshore said.
“It certainly wouldn’t be a mass gathering of kids or anything like that, but to do something special for the students so that we recognize and acknowledge our seniors on that weekend,” she said.