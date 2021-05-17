SEBRING — With the pandemic easing, graduating high school seniors will be able to invite more family and friends to see them accept their diploma.
Also, the School Board of Highlands County graduations will be back to the usual last weekend in May after they were pushed back two months for the Class of 2020 graduations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Avon Park High School’s graduation will be held 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 28 at South Florida State College in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts.
Masks will be required along with 6-foot spacing, said Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge. “They have been pretty consistent, pretty conservative. So they will be adhering to the college’s rules as well.”
The number of tickets for each student for their guests has increased from four to six.
Sebring High School’s will be, as usual, at the Alan Jay Arena, at the Highlands County Fairgrounds, 9-11 a.m., May 29. Masks will be required along with practicing social distancing.
Lethbridge said at Sebring High they a guaranteeing four tickets for each student, but they are hoping to increase the number
Lake Placid High School’s graduation will be May 29 Roger Scarborough Memorial Stadium. It is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
Lake Placid High increased from six guest tickets per graduate to 12 tickets, Lethbridge said. With the event being outside they are able to have more space for social distancing for those in attendance.
During the graduation planning a few weeks ago there had been an increase in virus cases, but recently there has been a decrease in cases, he said.
Last year they did a video streaming of the graduations for those who could not attend.
“They are going to try to continue that so others who can’t attend can at least participate that way,” Lethbridge said.
School Board Member Isaac Durrance said Avon Park High School moved its graduation back to the college, after it was held at Joe Franza Stadium last year due to the pandemic. But, Lake Placid High, which used to hold its graduation at the college, will again be at the football field where it was held last year.
Sebring High’s graduation remains where it has been for many years, he noted. “We will have some restrictions indoors, obviously to keep everybody safe.
“I am excited about the graduations,” Durrance said. “I am excited about maybe the kids having a little more options this year than they had last year and to continue to get a little bit back to normal the best we can.”