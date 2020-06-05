SEBRING — Youngsters and the young-at-heart gathered at two separate locations Thursday morning to have their voices heard.
About three dozen high school seniors gathered at the corner of U.S. 27 and Sebring Parkway Thursday morning to support the “Black Lives Matter” movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd last week.
Four Minneapolis police officers face charges in the death of Floyd who was a student athlete at South Florida Community (State) College in the the 1990s.
While large cities have experienced violent protests and looting, the Highlands County community has focused on working together on important issues.
Avon Park High graduate of the Class of 2020 Jaronda Terrell said, “We are just a bunch of seniors who have been graduated and we just want a change in the world. So we are trying to encourage the youth to be more involved in stuff like this.
“We have people from Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid (here).”
The gathering of mostly female students shouted out chants such as: “We want change. When do you want it? Now!” and “No justice, no peace” and “What was his name? George Floyd.” The students held signs that read, “Justice for George, Black lives matter,” “Wake up, enough is enough,” “Say their names,” “End police brutality” and “ Justice for Floyd.”
The students cheered as more seniors arrived and as passing motorists and truck drivers honked in support of the effort.
Further south in Sebring, more young people gathered at Emmanuel United Church of Christ at 3115 Hope St. to participate in a walk of solidarity in honor of Floyd. Led by Rev. George Miller, EUCC has had other peaceful walks, this walk focused on being family-friendly. Walkers from all ages and backgrounds participated, writing heart-felt messages in chalk on the sidewalk. Miller said he received many inquiries for events where children could safely attend and express themselves.
He thanked the small crowd, the children and COPS ADAPT unit for attending. Sheriff Paul Blackman said a prayer before the first walk commenced.
Thursday’s walk was just a .4 of a mile down Hammock Road to the West Sebring Fire Department. There were actually two walks because of some late arrivals. The second walk was led by Miller and 15-year-old Carmel-la Douse with the other youngsters and adults.
On the way to the fire department, Miller led a chant of “What’s his name?” The walkers replied by saying “George Floyd.” The walkers asked for peace, love and hope. On the return trek, they prayed as they walked.
Miller was grateful for the support of HCSO and felt their presence showed a great amount of support for the members of the community.
“I wanted to show that not all protests are violent as others can be,” said Douse, a junior in high school. “I wanted to show that police and other people of color can support this movement and come together at this difficult time.”
Douse expressed what she would like to see out of peaceful gatherings such as Walk with Hope. “I would like to see justice for black people,” she said. “I want police officers accountable for their actions.”
Gary and Bobbie Wessel brought 9-year-old Carter Kittrell, who is visiting from Illinois.
“We brought him because he has seen what’s going on in the news,” Bobbie said. “He was very frightened.”
The Wessels thought the EUCC walk would be a peaceful and nonthreatening place where Carter could learn and share. She wanted Carter to meet law enforcement officers and know they are not all bad. She also wanted the deputies to get to know Carter and his heart as well.
Blackman said he felt the gatherings have stayed peaceful because of the communication with those in the county. He said that people trust the HCSO to keep the doors open and trust them to look into situations that arise.
Rev. David Astor of epiphany Zen center closed out the walk in a prayer that included the stripping away of prejudices and racism and seeking peace.