LAKE PLACID — “We want to wrestle and compete with other high schools but our school, (Lake Placid High School) has no coach.” That statement was made by Juan Roblero a senior at the high school. Fellow wrestler, Christian Bobo also qualifies to wrestle for the Lake Placid program if they find a coach. Because he attends a private high school he can also wrestle for Sebring High. However Sebring is at full capacity and cannot accept another student. So their hopes are for Lake Placid High.

Both young men are eager and both have hopes to receive possible college scholarships. Their only problem is Lake Placid at this writing the has no wrestling program and no coach to recruit students The Highlands School District keeps advertising for a wrestling coach for Lake Placid High School but so far no one has applied or is qualified.

