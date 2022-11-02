LAKE PLACID — “We want to wrestle and compete with other high schools but our school, (Lake Placid High School) has no coach.” That statement was made by Juan Roblero a senior at the high school. Fellow wrestler, Christian Bobo also qualifies to wrestle for the Lake Placid program if they find a coach. Because he attends a private high school he can also wrestle for Sebring High. However Sebring is at full capacity and cannot accept another student. So their hopes are for Lake Placid High.
Both young men are eager and both have hopes to receive possible college scholarships. Their only problem is Lake Placid at this writing the has no wrestling program and no coach to recruit students The Highlands School District keeps advertising for a wrestling coach for Lake Placid High School but so far no one has applied or is qualified.
Bobo also said that wrestling takes a lot of dedication and hard work and it seems he and his friend Juan are the only two so far with the drive to do that hard work to compete. “Bobo said, “Last year we started with 13 boys and we ended up with just the two of us. Other kids do not want to put in the work.”
Todd Bobo, Christian’s dad, has tried everything, but the rules seem to be against the boys. They would like to continue studies at their respective schools but join the wrestling program at Sebring High School if Lake Placid cannot have wrestling this school year.
Roblero and Bobo said, “Even if we could join the Sebring wrestling team the rules say that we would have to sit for a year before joining the program.” So they suffer from a rule that generally makes sense because it keeps youngsters from changing schools with stronger programs to get noticed by college recruiters.
Christian’s dad also contacted FHSAA,(Florida High School Athletic Association.) He found that Florida schools must offer a sports program like wrestling or they will be fined. But how can a school be fined if they cannot hire a coach? This put the two boys between a rock and a hard place.
Lake Placid High School had a wrestling program but the coach was hired by Sebring High School as he desired to coach in a larger program. He also was a former graduate of Sebring High. This left Lake Placid coachless.
Roblero and Bobo wrestle with the Highlands Elite club but that program doesn’t lead to competing in Regionals or State. Roblero believes Highlands Elite is simply a conditioning program for high school wrestlers.
The eager young men would love to continue wrestling in high school. Actually the State High School program begins this week and goes through March.
It seems the boys will not be wrestling in high school again unless they can interest a coach to apply quickly to run the Lake Placid wrestling program.
Lake Placid Athletic Director Jason Holden is still optimistic that they will find a wrestling coach. “We are working on it so the boys may be able to wrestle. We are not ruling things out.” Holden said that Bobo actually qualifies to join the Sebring High School team because he attends a private school. However Sebring High School is at full capacity and the number of youth participating in a sport is counted as part of the capacity.
Both Juan and Christian are eager to help a new Lake Placid coach recruit fellow classmates to join the program and put in the hard work. Like any other sport, wrestling develops and builds character, sportsmanship and leadership skills so essential for our country’s future leaders.
The young men are begging any qualified coach reading about their story to contact the Highlands County School Board and apply for the coaching position. A new coach will meet two strong leaders who will help the coach recruit other students to join the Lake Placid High School Wrestling Program.