The night sky was shining bright for the Class of 2020 on Thursday. Each area high schooled participated in the national “Be the Light” event while using social distancing. The high schools flipped on the lights to all of the fields in honor of the graduating class and all athletes who did not get to finish the spring season. All three high schools broadcast the event through Facebook.
At Lake Placid and Avon Park High Schools the event was live streamed. Both schools went around to each field where the coaches were waiting. Each coach gave a remark about their athletes and the senior class.
At the start of the video, Sebring Principal Kim Irving said, “We know how disappointing it has been for you to have your senior season cut short. Tonight, is to honor you and show you how much we support you. The lights are on the courts and fields were turned on at 8:20 p.m. which is 20:20 military time. Our coaches are at each location to say a little bit about you and to let you know how much we miss you and how much we miss sitting in the stands watching you play and win.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks started off at the tennis court with starting the video alongside tennis Coaches Jane Hollinger and Dr. T.C. Lackey. From there Jasone DeWitt, Sebring’s athletic director, read a message as he traveled to the baseball field. The next stop was the football field where coaches were lined up, six feet apart, of course, with each coach making a statement. From Firemen’s Field to the softball field, then onto the pool and into the gym for the final stop where volleyball Coach Venessa Sinness, boys’ basketball Coach Princeton Harris and Principal Irving were waiting.
Down in Lake Placid the Green Dragons started the journey at Roger Scarborough Memorial Field. Principal Kevin Tunning, Scorch (Lake Placid’s mascot) and Athletic Director Jason Holden traveled from the football field to the baseball field, to the tennis courts and to the track. Then it was on to the softball field and the last stop was in the weight room.
During the video Principal Kevin Tunning said, “Seniors I just want to tell you that we really appreciate what you have given to our programs. We are very proud of the successes our athletic programs has had and you guys are vital to that. You guys have poured blood, sweat and tears into that. We thank you for that. You guys were the building blocks for these programs as athletes. It means so much to this school.
“We know this year didn’t go as we wanted. We enjoy watching you guys play. A lot of time we are supposed to be there but we like being there and want to be there. We like watching you play. We know bigger things are ahead of you and this is just part of the journey. Congratulations seniors, you have done a great job representing Lake Placid High School.”
Avon Park had a bit of technical difficulties with the livestream on Thursday night but did have the lights shining bright. On Friday morning, the Red Devils posted a video on their Facebook page with messages from each of the coaches. The video started out with an aerial view of Joe Franza Stadium, the tennis courts and the softball field at Avon Park High School with “We are the Champions” playing. Each coach then recognized each of the seniors in each individual sport with more aerial footage and a video of the weight room between each coach.
At the start of the video a message read, “Dear Class of 2020 and our Spring athletes, we hope you know how proud your APHS family is of each and every one of you. We wish your final days as seniors did not have to end this way. We know this is only the beginning for you. As you see these breathtaking views of your home — Avon Park High School — shine bright into the night know that it is because you are our light, you will forever be in our thoughts and prayers. Go Big Red!”
To watch the videos please visit the Avon Park, Lake Placid or Sebring High School’s Facebook page.