TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers are considering a proposal that would allow interest rates as high as 36% on consumer-finance loans, with supporters saying it would increase access to loans and opponents arguing it would hurt poor people.

The House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee on Wednesday voted 10-3 to approve the proposal (HB 1267), which would replace a system that includes maximum interest rates of 30%. A Senate version of the bill (SB 580) began moving forward in late March.

