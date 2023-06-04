For the past five years, the Highlands News-Sun has been honored to help Highlands County residents recognize their neighbors and local citizens who they admire.
The Highlander Awards are formatted for 20 categories across the community that impact life in Highlands County.
It gives the newspaper the opportunity to recognize publicly those people who deserve credit for what they do via nominations by the readers. All nominations are submitted by the public. Selections are not based on the number of nominations that one individual receives, or by a public vote, but by committees. All nominations submitted by the public are lifetime nominees, unless chosen for an award.
“We recognize how important it is for the community to recognize businesses in a ‘Best of’ format and five years ago we decided to recognize the people who make up the fabric of both the businesses and the community,” said Tim Smolarick, president and publisher of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun.
A new category this year, by readers request, is Dentist of the Year.
Other categories for this year’s awards included Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Teen of the Year, Firefighter of the Year, Paramedic/EMT of the Year, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Agricultural Person of the Year, Physician of the Year, Surgeon of the Year, Nurse of the Year, Female Coach of the Year, Male Coach of the Year, Financial Representative of the Year, Real Estate Agent of the Year, Educator of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, 501c3 of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, and Veteran of the Year.
Deadline for nominations is July 7; mail-in entries must be postmarked by June 30. Look in the Highlands News-Sun for a submission form or feel free to email a nomination to nominations@highlandsnewssun.com Due to a technical problem, any entries previously submitted by email may not have been delivered. If anyone previously submitted a nomination by email, please do so again so the newspaper can make sure the entry is included in this year’s judging.
The 2023 Highlander Awards Banquet will be held on Aug. 17 at the Island View Restaurant at Sun N Lake Golf and Country Club in Sebring.
The public is invited to suggest any categories that may have been missed to be added to next year’s event. Since its inception the Highlands News-Sun has added nine categories by suggestions from the community.