Carol Wiesler stole the show Thursday night from the minute she stood to walk toward the Highlander Awards stage until she sat back down.

Wiesler, 96, kept her acceptance speech simple but it grabbed the attention of all who attended the Highlands News-Sun’s Highlander Awards at Island View in Sun ‘N Lake in Sebring. She said, “How did I get to be 96 years old? Be true to yourself, be kind to others and keep love alive.”

