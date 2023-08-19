Carol Wiesler stole the show Thursday night from the minute she stood to walk toward the Highlander Awards stage until she sat back down.
Wiesler, 96, kept her acceptance speech simple but it grabbed the attention of all who attended the Highlands News-Sun’s Highlander Awards at Island View in Sun ‘N Lake in Sebring. She said, “How did I get to be 96 years old? Be true to yourself, be kind to others and keep love alive.”
The sponsor for Senior Citizen of the Year was America’s First Air Conditioning & Heating. The company chose this category to sponsor because they “believe respect of one’s elders is a testament to our own character and upbringing.”
Wiesler was the only one of 21 award recipients to be escorted to the stage. Walking her up was Highlands County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Ahrens, who attended the banquet in honor of his dad, Lt. Michael Ahrens, a finalist for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
At the end of the evening when the recipients gathered for a group photo, Trudy Benton, Financial Representative of the Year, told the jovial and spunky Wiesler, “I want to stand next to you because I want to be you when I grow up.”
Several of the awards handed out Thursday evening were dedicated to others by the recipient; many recipients said they felt undeserving of the honors bestowed upon them.
Judy Spiegel accepted the honor as 501 ©(3) of the Year on behalf of The Humane Society of Highlands County. She shared the honor with Highlands County Animal Services, which also helps care for the county’s homeless and at-risk animals. She said between the two agencies on Thursday alone, they had taken in 10 animals. The two agencies now have 275 animals at their shelters, she said.
Sponsoring the 501 ©(3) award was Lakeshore Mall.
In accepting the honor of Agriculture Person of the Year, Jeff Williams dedicated his award to his father, “a legend in the citrus industry,” Wendell “Winkie” Williams. The senior Williams was in the audience to see his son honored with the award.
Suzette Rhoades, a realtor with RE/MAX Realty Plus, sponsored the Agriculture Person award. She said she was born and raised in a rural community in Ohio where she and her brother made their playground in the corn and wheat fields and apple orchards. “I watched our parents and grandparents nurture the land,” she said.
Selected for that distinction of Law Enforcement Officer of the Year was Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman. In accepting the award, Blackman said he did so on behalf of the men and women who put their lives on the line every day. “There are many more deserving than myself,” he said, naming his fellow finalists.
As she has for the past seven years, Dawn Dell, Broker Associate, Paradise International Real Estate, sponsored this award.
Fred Carino joked with presenter Don Elwell that he didn’t realize there were 50,000 men in Highlands County. Carino thought he had been named Man of the Year because he has 11 children in four different states, he joked. Alan Jay Automotive Network again sponsored the Man of the Year and Woman of the Year awards.
Although she was unable to attend in person, Donna Williams was there in spirit and through text messages. That is until one of Williams’ friends was able to get her on the phone. Elwell and the crowd in attendance were able to congratulate Williams for receiving Woman of the Year honors, and Williams graciously accepted from home over the speakerphone. Due to being ill, Williams was unable to attend the event in person but throughout the evening texted her friends there on her behalf.
Others to receive awards were: Dr. Christopher Forsee, Dentist of the Year, sponsored by Sebring Square; Leonard Cann, Educator of the Year, sponsored by Florida Lakes Spa; Battalion Chief Karin Richardson, EMT/Paramedic of the Year, sponsored by Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center; Charlotte Bauder, Female Coach of the Year, sponsored by Dr. Tina Thomas at Citrus Dental; Trudy Benton, Financial Representative of the Year, sponsored by Lisa Kneram, RE/MAX Realty Plus; Dillon Hathaway and Clayton Waldron, nominated as a duo, Firefighter of the Year, sponsored by Florida Lakes Surgical; Dan Leavelle, Male Coach of the Year, sponsored by Josh Rodriguez, Broker Associate, Hometown Realty Pros; Garrett Edenfield, Nurse of the Year, sponsored by Laura Shirley, Realtor, Highlands Home Team; Dr. Stephen Piccione, Physician of the Year, sponsored by Heartland Pharmacy and Medical Supply Lake Placid; Teresa Bock, Realtor of the Year, sponsored by MidFlorida Credit Union; Dr. T.C. Lackey, Surgeon of the Year, sponsored by AdventHealth; Lauren Chapman, Teen of the Year, sponsored by Champion for Children Foundation; Doug Deierlein, Veteran of the Year, sponsored by Bowman Steel; and Robert Duncan, Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by AdventHealth.
A special section will publish in the Highlands News-Sun on Sept. 16 telling more about the Highlander Award recipients.
All accepted the awards with gratitude, knowing they had been nominated by residents of Highlands County and passing through a two-committee selection process.