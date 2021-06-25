SEBRING — The Florida Department of Education released a report showing that 54% of third-grade students this year scored “satisfactory” or above on the state English-language arts exam.
Student test scores fall into five achievement levels (1 — 5, from low to high) on the ELA Florida Standards Assessment. Level three is now termed “satisfactory.” It was previously known as “on grade level” with levels 4 and 5 considered “above grade level.”
Now Level 4 is termed “proficient” and Level 5 is called “mastery.” Level 1 is “inadequate” and Level 2 is “below satisfactory.”
County-by-county the percentages of students who scored “satisfactory” or above ranged from a high of 78% for St. Johns to a low of 28% for Jefferson.
Highlands was at 46%, which means 54% of the district’s students were in Level 1 or Level 2. Of Florida’s 67 counties, 55 had a higher percentage of students than Highlands who scored “satisfactory” or above.
The percentages of “satisfactory” and above for area counties are as follows: Hardee — 51%, Okeechobee — 51%, Polk — 47%, Glades — 38%, Hendry — 37% and DeSoto — 32%, which was third lowest in the state.
Highlands’ school-by-school listing of percentages of “satisfactory” or above shows Lake Placid Elementary School with the lowest percentage in the district at only 24%, Memorial Elementary School had 35% and Fred Wild Elementary School had 39%.
At the high end, Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School had the highest percentage with 56%, follow by Lake County Elementary School at 53%, Cracker Trail Elementary School with 52% and Avon Elementary School with 51%.
Woodlawn Elementary had 49%, Park Elementary had 47% and Highlands Virtual School had 46% at “satisfactory” or higher on the ELA Florida Standards Assessment.
Florida Statutes require any third-grade student who does not score at Level 2 or higher on the Grade 3 statewide FSA ELA to be retained unless the student qualifies for a good cause exemption.
Due to the pandemic, for 2021 an FDOE Order provides additional provisions for student promotion to the fourth-grade.
The FDOE reports, while the statewide percentage of Grade 3 students scoring Level 3 or above on the Florida Standards Assessment ELA assessment saw a slight decrease, the data clearly shows that, on average, districts with higher rates of in-person instruction weathered the “COVID slide” better and saw lesser declines between 2019 and 2021 than districts with higher rates of virtual instruction.
Overall, in 2021 performance at Level 3 and above (on grade level and above) decreased by 4 percentage points compared to 2019 (58% to 54%).
The Highlands District also had a decline of 4 percentage points from 50% in 2019 to 46% in 2021.
The assessments were not administered in 2020 due to the pandemic.