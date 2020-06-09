Several more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Highlands County with the release of Sunday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. The number of cases in the county has risen to 150, with 148 of those Highlands County residents. There have been 40 hospitalizations and nine deaths from the virus.
Highlands County has seen 11 cases involving long-term care facilities and one case that is related to a correctional institution.
DeSoto County added 19 more cases. Eleven of the cases are in correctional facilities and 16 from long-term care establishments.
Glades County didn’t see any new cases again for the day, holding at 85 cases, with 43 of those involving correctional facilities.
Hardee County added three new cases and now stands at 148 cases.
Okeechobee County continued to hold at 138 cases, with 30 of those involving correctional facilities.
It was another day with nearly 1,000 new cases in the state, with an increase of 1,100 and 12 more deaths. The total is now 64,904, which is the ninth most of any state, but Florida is No. 4 in the number of tests given and No. 36 in cases per million population.
The United States is nearing 2 million cases and has seen 116,929 deaths due to the virus. The U.S. ranks No. 8 in deaths per million population and is No. 7 in cases per million population among countries which have seen at least 10,000 COVID-19 cases.
Globally, the world eclipsed the 400,000 death mark and there have been more than 7 million cases of the virus. Brazil is No. 2 in total cases behind the United States, but have been one of the lowest-tested countries, giving 4,706 tests per million people. The U.S. has tested 63,954 people per million population for comparison.