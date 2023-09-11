The Clovelly House is a beehive of activity as Highlands Art League (HAL) members paint the gallery walls, hang artwork, move around furniture and catalogue everything they have accomplished.
The HAL gallery has moved there from the Highlands Museum of the Arts building next to Highlands Lakeside Theatre in Sebring.
“This has been my vision for HAL since I took over a few years back,” said Larry Felder, current president of HAL. “We are pleased to have Marcia Davis as our executive director and Jean Cormier as our exhibit coordinator.”
On Sunday, Sept. 17, HAL will host their first exhibit in their new home, the Clovelly House, which is a historic home with an interesting past.
“General Higgins, who was with The Salvation Army, lived there with his family,” Felder said. “He was British and retired here. He was friends with George Sebring.
“The Higgins family loved a little seaside town in England called Clovelly, so they named their home after the town. We are working on historic grants for the building at this time.”
The exhibit on Sept. 17 will include two talented artists, Alice Absolutely and Denise Settles with their exhibit “Dear Florida.” Music will be provided by professional harpist Karana Kusz who is the daughter-in-law of board member Gloria Peters.
Alice Absolutely, whose real name is Amanda, is an award-winning artist from Central Florida who enjoys using digital technology in her works. Her themes are feminine culture, Florida tourism and wildlife conservation.
“Alice’s favorite grandma had a special saying so Amanda uses that name to honor her grandmother,” Cormier said.
Absolutely uses a technique where 70-80 layers of paint is used and then she carves into it. It is very unique and Cormier said it is a “must see.”
Settles is also an award-winning artist. She is from the Lakeland area and primarily works in mixed-media and charcoal. She likes using calligraphy pens with India ink and watercolor to create her works on canvas.
“I came across Denise when I was at a show about six years ago,” Cormier said. “I bought one of her smaller works. It was so delightful I had to have it. She has such a unique style.”
A new enhancement to the gallery experience is the addition of a QR code at each piece of art on exhibition. The public can scan the code and hear the artist describe the work.
The theme of “Dear Florida” is the artist’s creative tribute to the state they love.
Davis and Cormier are working to get artists from out of the area into exhibits at HAL.
“We want to feature artists that you normally would not see on display,” Davis said. “We’re very excited in our new adventure here at Clovelly House.”
The exhibit is at the Clovelly House, 1971 Lakeview Dr., Sebring, from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. The works will be on display from Sept. 17 to Oct. 27. There will be light refreshments. The event is free and open to the public. For more details, visit their website at highlandsartleague.org or call 863-385-5312 to learn gallery days and hours and see future exhibits.