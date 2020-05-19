SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is being forced to downsize due to a loss of revenue, which according to the League, would put it back to where the organization was 20 years ago.
In a March 30 letter to Mayor John Shoop and the City Council, Highlands Art League Executive Director, Museum of the Arts Curator Janell Marmon expressed that various circumstances have resulted in a loss of revenue prompting a downsizing of the amount of properties it is leasing from the City of Sebring.
“The Art League regrettably is forced to make deep cuts to our physical property management and obligations under the contract we currently hold with the City of Sebring,” she said.
The cuts are necessary, “due to the inability of the Highlands Art League to turn the tide caused by lost revenue after a long period of shut down and limited services caused by a lengthy remodeling of our Visual Arts Center, a termination by The Grateful Hearts prior to the end of their contract with us, and further damages due to loss of revenue resulting from cancellations of our annual spring fundraisers, the Race Gala and Derby Party.”
The League wants to downsize by returning the properties at 1971 Lakeview Drive (The Clovelly House) and 1985 Lakeview Drive (The Yellow House).
A $50,000 state grant the League received in 2016 makes the Visual Arts Center, which is behind the Yellow House, a more complicated issue, according to the council agenda item prepared by City Administrator Scott Noethlich.
The grant was awarded with the provision that the property would remain a “cultural facility” for a period of 10 years, concluding on June 30, 2026. Should the facility not be used as a cultural facility, all or part of the grant award must be repaid depending on when the facility ceased to be used as a cultural facility, according to the agenda.
The City of Sebring staff recommendation is to vacate the lease for the two properties and instruct city and CRA staff to review options for use of the property, including options for the Visual Arts Center.
The City Council meets at 6 p.m. today with the agenda including the Highlands Art League property leasing matter.
Marmon stated that as the Highlands Art League progresses post pandemic, the League hopes to explore further the possibilities for the future of the Visual Arts Center, along with that of the Museum of the Arts and Highlands Art League as “we progress as a non-profit in the community.
“We hope only to be able to serve members of the community, the council and our artists through our mission, continuing to be the asset we hope we have been in our 55 years as an arts organization in Sebring.”