SEBRING — The Highlands County CARES Act Working Group held its final meeting Wednesday prior to its plan to distribute assistance funds goes to the Highlands County Commission on July 7.
The plan is for the initial $4.6 million (25% of the total earmarked for Highlands) from the federal CARES Act for distribution to those impacted by COVID-19.
Highlands County Administrator Randy Vosburg said in many counties these plans were created in a conference room and then presented to the public, but in Highlands they wanted a much more interactive process and engage the different segments that would potentially benefit form the dollars.
Highlands County has been working with Polk County to use a similar application.
Following is the breakdown of categories and the total amount in each category for the suggested distribution of the $4,633,686:
• For-Profit Businesses — $1,750,000 (37.8%)
• Non-Profit Businesses — $250,000 (5.4%)
• Individuals — $1,250,000 (27%)
• Community Proposals — $250,000 (5.4%)
• Personal Protection Equipment — $120,000 (2.6%)
• Testing — $500,000 (10.8%)
• Administrative/Government — $513,686 (11.1%)
There would be one application for for-profit and non-profit businesses with funds going directly to the business.
A person with multiple businesses can apply for up to two businesses.
Applicant must have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 emergency as of March 17, 2020 and funds can be used to cover business costs.
Businesses with 0-5 employees (including the owner as of March 17) would be eligible for a $2,000 grant, 6-15 employees for $5,000, 16-25 employees for $7,000 and 26-75 employees for $10,000.
The Individual Assistance plan calls for $1,500 per eligible applicant with the eligibility requiring primary residency in Highlands County and the individual having not received other COVID-19 assistance or rent/mortgage.
Highlands County Public Information Officer Glorida Rybinski explained the many ways the information about the CARES funds will be publicized, which includes the county’s website with a section on frequently asked questions and a link to the application process.
They will have a very aggressive social media campaign and will be developing a flyer to distribute to all of the regular channels and also to the Chamber of Commerce, Career Source, United Way, faith based entities, libraries, municipalities, economic development, landfill and appropriate county departments.
The flyers will be provided to local businesses not only for their use, but also to inform their customers.