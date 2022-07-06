SEBRING — Spectators gathered early at City Pier Beach to get a good spot along Lake Jackson to celebrate Independence Day with music and a “spectacular” fireworks show. Jose Diaz, a local resident, was among those who arrived early to see “fireworks and celebrate liberty.”
The event, pet friendly event had guests with their pets, like Yunisi Moya and her dog Lara from Sebring. They sat along the beach wall waiting for the show from a good view.
The day was hot and the night humid but it created the right atmosphere for visitors to swim in the lake and enjoy the sandy beach in the hours leading up to the fireworks display. Yeslin Matos, one of the many who enjoyed the festivities and the water, said, “I was here last year and it was amazing, I enjoy the families and the friendly place.”
There were plenty of opportunities for Highlands County residents to see fireworks in the sky over the three-day weekend.
Lake Placid residents were treated to another spectacular show from the Lake Placid Jaycees on Monday. The event at Lake June in Winter always draws a crowd.
In Avon Park, spectators gathered Sunday night in parking lots, alongside roadways, in Donaldson Park and on the beach of Lake Verona for the perfect seats to watch the fireworks, and again they were not disappointed. Sun ‘N Lake residents watched their display behind the Community Center on Friday night.
As the fireworks shows ended on any of the scheduled nights, the celebration continued from the neighborhoods of Highlands County. The sights of fireworks and the sounds of firecrackers burst throughout the neighborhoods, paying tribute to generations of Independence Days in America since July 4, 1776.