SEBRING — Ferris wheels, cotton candy, fair fare, beauty pageants, livestock and midway games and more means the 85th annual Highlands County Fair is here and kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday at 781 Magnolia Ave. The last day of the fair is Feb. 12th.
There’s something for everyone at the fair. Cheer on your favorite contestant in the Jr. Miss Highlands County pageant starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Alan Jay Arena.
Saturday, Feb. 5, Teen Miss Highlands County will compete at 4 p.m. in the Alan Jay Arena. Miss Highlands County contestants will take the same stage at 7:30 p.m.
Then at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, Little Miss Highlands Pageant contestants will take the stage.
Being in an agricultural county, the livestock showings and auctions are very important to the students. The students work hard all year to keep their animals healthy and at their ideal weight goals for competition and ultimately their sale. The judging starts at 3 p.m. Saturday when the rabbit judging and showmanship takes place in the livestock arena. Poultry follows at 6:30 p.m.
Students will be showing off swine at 3 p.m. in the livestock arena on Sunday, Feb. 6. On Monday, Feb. 7, large animals will be shown at the Pee Wee Show at 5:30 p.m., followed by the commercial heifer show at 6:30 p.m.
Market steer show and showmanship takes place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. The small animals will have their chance at the Pee Wee Show at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9. Also on Wednesday is the Meat Goat Show. On Thursday, Feb. 10, the students’ work comes to a climax with the Junior Livestock Auction at 6 p.m.
Arts and crafts will be on display and Scott’s World of Magic will take place daily on the Sebring Firemen Stage several times a day. Street Drum Corps will also perform multiple times every day. A “Wolves of the World” presentation can be seen daily at Flag Row.
A day spent at the fair ensures a day with smiles and supporting Highlands County students.
General admission to the fair is usually $8, the same as last year. Armbands for unlimited rides are $22 generally, except for special “half price” days.
Days when admission and armbands are discounted are Feb. 5 for American Heroes Day where military, first responders and healthcare personnel are admitted for $4.
Feb. 6 is $4 admission for senior citizens. Half price gate admission at $4 and the armband at $11 will be Feb. 7-9. Thursday, Feb. 10, is students day and students will be admitted free with a can of food; general admission on Thursday remains at $8. Feb. 11 and 12 are also regular price.
For a complete schedule of events, visit hcfair.net.